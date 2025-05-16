Crews rip door off pickup truck to free person after crashing head-on with school van

By Rachael Lardani

Click here for updates on this story

EAST DRUMORE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A school van and a pickup truck crashed head-on in Lancaster County on Wednesday, according to the Quarryville Fire Company.

The wreck happened on Route 222 near Solanco Road in East Drumore Township at 5:16 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found one person trapped inside the pickup truck, the fire company said. Rescue crews ripped off the driver’s side door to free the trapped person.

Two people were injured in the crash, according to the fire company.

The company said no students were on board the school van at the time.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Photos from the scene show extensive damage caused to the truck and van.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.