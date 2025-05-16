Colorado celebrity alligator to be taxidermized to “continue to scare children for years to come”

By Spencer Wilson

Click here for updates on this story

Colorado (KCNC) — Colorado recently lost a resident celebrity, an alligator named Morris, famous for several movies and shows, including “Happy Gilmore.” Now, his owner is paying tribute to the star so his legacy will live on.

In one of the most scenic parts of the state lies Colorado Gators Reptile Park, home to alligators, tortoises, emus, cows and more. But the star of the show was Morris, who died of old age in his “Hollywood” pen earlier this week.

“Happy Gilmore, it was Adam Sandler. Like, that’s just nostalgia. That’s just my childhood,” said owner Jay Young.

Young said he’s grateful they had Morris for so long and that the alligator lived a happy life with them.

“It’s hard. We got to know him, got to love him for 20 years. Nineteen years after he left Hollywood,” shared Young. “He was old when he left Hollywood and came here, and they said, ‘You know, he’s old. He might live a year, he might live ten years. He lived 19.”

The alligator was a staple of a Colorado staple that’s been through a rough last few years, between a devastating fire that took the lives of some of their animals, the loss of co-workers, and now, Morris.

Morris made several appearances during his time working in Hollywood, including the movies “Happy Gilmore,” “Interview with the Vampire” and “Dr. Doolittle 2.” He also featured in an episode of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.”

He retired in 2006 and was later found in the backyard of a Los Angeles home as an illegal pet. From there, Morris was sent to live at Colorado Gators.

The news of Morris’s death reached Sandler, who wrote a tribute to his former co-star on social media, saying he learned from Morris to know his worth on set.

“You could be hard on directors, make-up artists, costumers – really anyone with arms or legs – but I know you did it for the ultimate good of the film,” Sandler quipped. “The day you wouldn’t come out of your trailer unless we sent in 40 heads of lettuce taught me a powerful lesson: never compromise your art.”

“It wasn’t just RIP Morris, it was a comic relief to be honest,” Young said with a laugh.

Young said Morris will keep teaching, beyond the grave, after his body is taxidermized “so that he can continue to scare children for years to come.”

“People can go in and see what his teeth feel like and take pictures and things like that,” Young explained.

The circle of life began anew at Colorado Gators with the recent birth of a baby emu. Death and birth are a part of life, said Young, adding they might name the emu chick Morris in honor of the late star.

Young said the best way fans can honor Morris is to stop by and see what’s going on at Colorado Gators. But, aside from that, Young encouraged them to support their local animal shelters because they usually need a lot of help.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.