11 inmates, including several murder suspects, escape from New Orleans jail, sheriff says

By Julianna Bragg and Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — Eleven inmates escaped from the Orleans Justice Center in New Orleans, and so far only one of the men has been found, the local sheriff said Friday.

Officials discovered the inmates were missing during a routine headcount at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said.

The 11 escaped inmates have been identified as Corey Boyd, Dkenan Dennis, Jermaine Donald, Derrick Groves, Keith Lewis, Antoine Massey, Robert Moody, Kendell Myles, Gary Price, Leo Tate and Lenton Vanburen, CNN affiliate WVUE reported.

Online records show the inmates face a wide array of charges. Several have been charged with murder. Other charges include aggravated assault with a firearm and false imprisonment with a weapon.

One of the escapees, Kendell Myles, has been captured, Louisiana State Police posted on Facebook. Myles ran away when troopers tried to make contact with him, but he was quickly apprehended, state police said.

Deputies found him hiding under a car at a hotel parking garage and he was taken back to the Orleans Justice Center, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Myles was previously charged with attempted second-degree murder, according to Orleans Parish records. He has been rebooked for a new charge of simple escape, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

“Thank you to Troop NOLA for their diligence and speed in apprehending the first escapee,” Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said. “To the other 10: YOU ARE NEXT!”

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said: “Someone clearly dropped the ball and there’s no excuse for this.”

The sheriff’s office urged the public to be on high alert for the missing inmates, who are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who thinks they might see an escaped inmate or know his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers or 911 immediately.

“The remaining individuals are still being actively pursued, and our deputies, in collaboration with local and state law enforcement, are working tirelessly to locate and return them to custody,” the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Jeremy Grisham contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.