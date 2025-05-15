Video shows car speeding through Cincinatti before crashing into elementary playground

By Morgan Schneider & Sean MacKinnon

Click here for updates on this story

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — A stolen car was caught on camera speeding through narrow streets in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine before crashing into an elementary school playground, just an hour after children had left the school.

Now, police now searching for the suspects involved.

Police reported that two suspects, believed to be in their late teens to early twenties, stole the car. Video footage captured the car speeding through stop signs, clipping another vehicle, and losing control before launching into the playground.

Laricus Seaton, who witnessed the event, told WLWT, “He had to have been going about 85, to 90 miles per hour.”

Within seconds of the crash, police arrived and began chasing the suspects on foot.

Dispatch reported, “running east on Clifton towards Maine,” and confirmed, “Yes he bailed from the vehicle after crashing into a playground.”

Seaton, who was present on Clifton Avenue, described the scene, saying, “One of them was wearing a ski mask with a white shirt, that’s the one I chased, the other guy that I was chasing, he jumped the fence.” He added, “By the time he got over that fence, you seen them going like this the whole time, and the other guy he was like fully sprinting, he was gone.”

Earlier, police had been alerted to the suspects on a parking garage roof near the University of Cincinnati’s campus. Officers reported that someone rammed through a parking security metal arm and drove the wrong way down McMillan, and almost hit multiple officers,” with one officer stating, “It about hit me head on.”

The suspects eventually stopped in a location meant to be safe for children. Detectives are now taking fingerprints from the car and searching for the drivers.

Seaton expressed concern about the potential danger, saying, “If there was kids at this park and you just ran over a bunch of kids while still school hours, like there was kids in practice and everything. You’re not thinking about that.”

He added, “I’m not saying throw away the key but if that’s God’s will and that’s what the judge wanted to do, so be it.”

Authorities are working to gather more information from Cincinnati police regarding any leads on the suspects and the origins of the incident. Despite the crash, no injuries have been reported.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.