Man accused of grooming Arkansas child under 14 arrested in Thailand

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (KHBS) — Police have arrested a man who flew to Thailand after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Fayetteville on two rape charges, according to a news release sent by the Fayetteville Police Department.

Richard Yongsun Lim, 42, is accused of two counts of rape, one count of sexual assault, and one count of sexually grooming a child.

The victim was under the age of 14, according to court records.

Police started investigating Lim in February and obtained an arrest warrant on March 31.

Lim then flew to Qatar and then to Thailand, according to the release.

Thai law enforcement, US Homeland Security, and Interpol helped find Lim and take him into custody.

The U.S. Marshals Service helped extradite Lim back to the United States.

Lim will be held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $1 million bond, according to the release.

No defense attorney was listed for Lim in the court records.

