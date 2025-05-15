Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Florida man crushed to death by RV was recently retired sheriff’s office sergeant, authorities say

By
Published 10:05 AM

By Kathleen Ditton, Olivia DiVenti

Click here for updates on this story

    OAKLAND PARK, Florida (WSVN) — A man who died after being crushed by an RV outside his home in Oakland Park has been identified as a recently retired sergeant from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

The incident occurred Wednesday evening near Northwest 36th Court and 18th Avenue.

Deputies responded to the scene and found 64-year-old Craig Bachan trapped beneath the RV. Neighbors said he had been preparing the vehicle for a summer trip when it collapsed on him.

“He just bought the RV,” a neighbor told 7News. “He was going to go out to Montana, Idaho, that area of the country this summer on a vacation.”

Bachan, who had recently retired from BSO, was discovered by a neighbor across the street from the incident, who called 911.

A yellow tarp and crime scene tape could be seen surrounding the vehicle as medical examiners and deputies worked at the scene.

BSO detectives confirmed a death occurred and said no foul play is suspected.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.