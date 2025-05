The Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-107 in game six on Thursday night. Jamal Murray scored 25 points on a night in which he was under the weather. Nikola Jokic scored 29 points. The Nuggets will play the Thunder on Sunday on KRDO-13 at 1:30.

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

