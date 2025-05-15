5 things to know for May 15: Qatar, Drinking water, Voting Rights Act, National Weather Service, Child care

By Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — The fate of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia that were supposed to begin in Turkey today remains uncertain. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky committed to attending the highly anticipated discussions in hopes of ending Russia’s aggression against his country. However, Russian leader Vladimir Putin decided to skip the talks — even though he was the one who had proposed them. President Donald Trump, currently on a Middle East tour, had suggested he might go too, but White House officials told CNN he has no plans to attend the negotiations. Overnight, Russia and Ukraine continued to accuse each other of launching deadly drone strikes.

1. Qatar

During President Trump’s visit to Qatar on Wednesday, Boeing secured a $96 billion deal to provide the Gulf state with up to 210 jets. The order was for 130 American-made 787 Dreamliners and 30 of its 777-9s. There are also options in place for an additional 50 Dreamliners and 777X. The aircraft maker called the agreement its “largest-ever” widebody order. It comes at the right time for Boeing, which has experienced financial difficulties, a crippling strike and a string of safety incidents in recent years. The deal was inked just days after Trump said he plans to accept a luxury jet as a gift from Qatar. That move has sparked outrage as well as security and ethical concerns from both Republicans and Democrats.

2. Drinking water

In an effort to support President Trump’s agenda of having fewer regulations on businesses, the Environmental Protection Agency announced on Wednesday that it plans to scrap limits on three types of so-called “forever chemicals” in drinking water. Last year, the Biden administration set the first federal drinking water limits on substances known as PFAS, which are human-made and don’t easily break down in nature. While PFAS are useful in many applications, they build up in the body and can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, certain cancers and low birth-weight babies. Health advocates praised the new limits, which would require water utilities to reduce PFAS to the lowest level they can be reliably measured. But the utilities complained about the new rules, saying treatment systems were expensive to install, and sued the EPA.

3. Voting Rights Act

A federal appeals court has dealt a major blow to the Voting Rights Act, which was passed by Congress in 1965 to address racial discrimination in election policies. On Wednesday, the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 that private individuals could not bring VRA lawsuits challenging election policies in seven midwestern states that allegedly discriminate based on race. This leaves enforcement of the VRA’s key provision to the Justice Department, which, under President Trump, is gutting its civil rights division and dropping longstanding voting rights cases. The new ruling stems from a lawsuit alleging that North Dakota discriminated against Native Americans in its state legislative redistricting plan.

4. National Weather Service

Since the start of President Trump’s second term, the National Weather Service has lost more than 550 people due to early retirements, the Department of Government Efficiency’s firings of probationary workers and its offers to leave government service. With so much institutional knowledge gone, experts are worried that the nation’s forecasting agency will be unable to provide accurate forecasts and timely life-saving warnings. As hurricane season is about to begin, the NWS is now offering voluntary reassignment opportunities to the remaining employees at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to fill 155 positions in offices around the country. The NWS cannot fill these “critical holes” in staffing with candidates from the private sector because it is still under a federal hiring freeze.

5. Child care

As the White House considers offering financial incentives to encourage American women to give birth, the annual price of child care continues to rise. According to a new report, child care costs increased by 29% from 2020 and 2024. Last year, the national average price of child care was $13,128. It would take 35% of a single parent’s median household income to afford that. On average, placing two children in child care would cost at least 19% more than the typical rent in 49 states, plus the District of Columbia. That same tab also exceeds the typical mortgage payments in 45 states, plus Washington, DC.

Judge grants restraining order against DDG

Halle Bailey, star of “The Little Mermaid,” claimed the rapper had been repeatedly violent with her, and said she feared for herself and the child they have together. A message seeking comment from DDG’s representative was not immediately answered.

Savy King is on the mend

The Angel City defender, who collapsed during the game against the Utah Royals last Friday, underwent surgery after doctors discovered she had a heart abnormality. King is now recovering and resting.

Apple may owe you some money. Siri-ously.

If Siri has ever turned on unintentionally while you were using an Apple product, you may be entitled to a possible payout from a $95 million settlement of a proposed class action lawsuit. The suit alleged that accidental Siri activations enabled the digital assistant to listen in on private conversations. Apple denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

In-N-Out bids farewell to red dye No. 3

The burger chain will remove artificial coloring from its strawberry milkshakes and pink lemonade and replace it with natural coloring. The move comes just weeks after the FDA announced plans to phase out petroleum-based, synthetic dyes from the US food supply.

Coming soon: Fancier flying options

For travelers who can afford to fly in style, the options offered on United Airlines’ new Dreamliner aircraft might be worth trying. The amenities include luxury studio suites, exclusive meal options, 27-inch screens and a grab-and-go snack bar.

Beauty influencer Valeria Marquez dies at 23

Marquez was addressing her 100,000 followers during a TikTok livestream from her beauty salon in Zapopan, Mexico, when a man entered the business, shot and killed her, then fled.

20,000

That’s how many jobs Nissan said it will eliminate, which is more than double its previously announced plans.

“I don’t think people should be taking advice — medical advice — from me.”

— Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., answering a question during a House subcommittee hearing about his views on vaccines.

‘Today I’m not OK’

The Trump administration’s ban on transgender service members will end Nick Wright’s nearly two-decade career in the military.

