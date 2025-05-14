The Black Man – A Mental Health Journey Returns to Houston for National Mental Health Awareness Month

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

May 14, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON, TX — Mental health takes center stage in a powerfully personal and creatively courageous way as “The Black Man – A Mental Health Journey” returns to the Houston stage on Friday, May 16 at 8 PM at the MATCH – Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston. Timed perfectly with National Mental Health Awareness Month, this must-see musical and theatrical production fuses storytelling, soul-stirring music, and cultural authenticity to shed light on a subject too often left in the shadows: the mental health of Black men. Stage Play Produced by TV Icon Charnele Brown and NAACP-Nominated Actor Andre Pitre Tackles the Taboo of Black Men’s Mental Health with Artistry, Truth, and Soul Produced by Charnele Brown, beloved for her groundbreaking role as Kimberly Reese on A Different World, and Andre Pitre, a Prairie View A&M University graduate and NAACP Image Award-nominated actor, the play is more than entertainment—it’s a mission. “Men need a place to feel safe and be heard, too,” says Pitre, who embodies seven different characters throughout the performance. Each persona offers a raw and riveting look into the emotional landscapes Black men navigate, from grief and generational trauma to love, fatherhood, and healing. The production first premiered in 2023 to standing ovations and critical acclaim, sparking meaningful conversations about wellness in the Black community. This year, it returns stronger than ever—with live music, fresh scenes, and exclusive songs from Pitre’s new album EVOLUTION, written entirely by him alongside a Grammy Award-winning producing team.

🎭 Meet the Power Duo Behind the Production: Andre Pitre, a Beaumont native and triple-threat talent in singing, acting, and directing, has carved a legacy in both Hollywood and the community. From roles in Tyler Perry’s I Don’t Want to Do Wrong to his breakout BET film Heaven Ain’t Hard to Find, Pitre continues to captivate audiences with purpose and precision. His musical résumé includes sharing the stage with Jeffrey Osborne, Phil Perry, and Maze featuring Frankie Beverly. But Pitre isn’t just an entertainer—he’s a mentor, activist, and hometown hero. His leadership extends into founding youth summer programs and basketball camps aimed at nurturing inner-city potential. Most recently, he co-founded Tri-Wren Productions with Charnele Brown, launching their first feature film Changes on Tubi TV. Charnele Brown, a household name thanks to her iconic work on A Different World, brings not only industry pedigree but profound cultural insight to the stage. Her collaboration with Pitre marks a full-circle moment of empowerment, art, and HBCU excellence.

🎶 Two Days of Inspiration, Art, and Healing: Following the May 16 performance at MATCH, fans will be treated to a special live concert at Red Cat Jazz Café on Sunday, May 18, where Pitre will perform music from EVOLUTION in an intimate setting perfect for deep reflection and soulful release.

WHY THIS PLAY MATTERS NOW Mental health remains one of the most urgent yet stigmatized topics in communities of color. According to Mental Health America and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Black men are significantly less likely to seek treatment due to cultural barriers, generational trauma, and lack of access to safe spaces. This production breaks down those barriers with art that uplifts, educates, and heals. It is also a poignant reminder of the powerful role of HBCUs—like Prairie View A&M University—in shaping conscious creatives who give back through purpose-driven storytelling.

🎟️ Tickets are on sale now at MATCHHouston.org. Secure your seat, witness the transformation, and be part of the movement.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.