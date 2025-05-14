Following a Vietnam vet’s death, a former Houston VA nurse is charged, accused of lying about care

By Nick Natario

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A Houston family was overcome with emotion after learning a nurse was charged with lying about the care she gave the veteran at the VA the night he died.

James Duplechain’s family has looked for answers ever since he was found dead at the Houston VA. The medical examiner said he hanged himself at the Houston VA in the medical center last July.

His family told ABC13 they’ve had questions about his care. They burst into tears when we broke the news that a former nurse had been charged with lying about the times she visited him.

Federal prosecutors said Christiana Ogbonnaya entered in the VA software that she visited Duplechain three times between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. — rounds they said she never made.

Documents show she last checked on Duplechain at 8:45 p.m. and didn’t see him until 4:40 a.m., where she found him unresponsive, and he was dead about half an hour later.

ABC13 tried to ask Ogbonnaya about it by going to her home and calling her.

When she answered the phone, we started to ask her questions, and she hung up.

Texas Board of Nurses data shows Ogbonnaya is still a licensed nurse through next year. ABC13 asked the agency if anything would change with this week’s charge. They said they’re looking into it.

As for Duplechain’s family, his wife was overcome with emotion after we broke the news.

She declined an interview, but said she believes if a nurse had visited her husband that night, he may still be alive.

ABC13 reached out to Ogbonnaya’s attorney, but didn’t hear back. Federal prosecutors say that because this case is still new, they can’t offer additional information.

If convicted, she faces five years behind bars. As for the Houston VA, a spokesperson sent ABC13 the following statement:

“This individual is no longer a VA employee. These allegations are abhorrent, and the Houston VA is cooperating fully with law enforcement as its investigation continues.”

