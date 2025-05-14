Celine Dion makes surprise video appearance at Eurovision

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — Celine Dion made a surprise video appearance at Eurovision on Tuesday, 37 years after winning the song contest for this year’s host nation, Switzerland.

The Canadian-born star delivered a heartfelt message to contestants, organizers and viewers at the semi-final event.

The singer won the contest for Switzerland in 1988 with “Ne partez pas sans moi.” She competed against singers from 20 other countries in Dublin, Ireland. Eurovision rules do not require contestants to be citizens of the competing country they’re representing.

Her message was broadcast on a huge video screen at the back of the stage on Tuesday evening. She said: “Dear Eurovision family and contestants. I’d love nothing more than to be with you in Basel right now. Switzerland will forever hold a special place in my heart. It’s a country that believed in me and gave me the chance to be part of something so extraordinary.

“Winning the Eurovision song contest for Switzerland in 1988 was a life-changing moment for me and I’m so thankful for everyone who supported me.”

Dion, 57, went on to say: “It’s so beautiful and emotional to see Switzerland winning and hosting this incredible event once again. To the people of Switzerland, thank you for your love. This night is yours and I hope you feel as proud as I do.”

Then, speaking in French, she added: “Music unites us, not only this evening, not only at the moment. Wonderful. It is our strength, our support and our support in the moments where we need it. I love you all, Europe and the rest of the world, of course. Kisses, I love you.”

Following her message, several singers from last year’s contest performed a cover of Dion’s winning song from 1988. It was a tightly fought battle back then, as Dion beat British runner up Scott Fitzgerald by just one point.

The singer was already known in Canada and France but her entry at the Eurovision propelled her to international stardom. Shortly after winning, she started work on “Unison,” her debut English language album.

Back in December 2022, Dion announced that she was taking time out from her professional commitments to focus on her health, after revealing that she had been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome.

She delighted fans around the world last summer when she performed at the Olympic closing ceremony in Paris which prompted some speculation as to whether she might appear at this year’s Eurovision song contest.

CNN’s Nelson Walker contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.