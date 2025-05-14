Animal control officer accused of stealing saddle during cruelty call

By Paris Flannigan

ST. LANDRY PARISH, Louisiana (KATC) — A St. Landry Parish Animal Control officer has bonded out of jail after being accused of stealing a $200 horse saddle while responding to an animal cruelty call at a local farm.

The incident occurred at 2KB Farms and Petting Zoo in St. Landry Parish, owned by Khouri Frisch. Parish animal control was called to investigate a possible case of animal cruelty. Frisch was arrested—but what happened moments later was caught on camera and sparked outrage among the owners.

As Frisch sat in the back of a patrol vehicle, her fiancé began receiving alerts from their home security system. Video footage appeared to show a parish animal control officer picking up a saddle from the yard and placing it into a parish government truck before driving off.

“It’s funny—as I was sitting in the officer’s car, I’m getting voice texts from him saying, ‘Someone stole your saddle. Someone stole your saddle,” Frisch told KATC.

Frisch, still in handcuffs at the time, says she felt powerless to stop what was happening.

“There’s nothing I could do—I’m in handcuffs and on the way to jail,” she said.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz later confirmed the theft.

“The animal control employee saw a saddle on the ground in the front yard and decided he needed it more than the owner did,” Sheriff Guidroz said.

“We have it on video, and he admitted to taking it.”

Frisch says she never expected such behavior from someone in a trusted position.

“It’s one of those things where you don’t expect it to happen. You’re supposed to trust your parish and believe in them,” she said.

St. Landry Parish Government released a statement to KATC:

“St. Landry Parish Government is aware of the recent arrest of the now former ACO for the parish. Upon confirmation of the incident, we immediately reported it to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and ensured the matter was turned over to the proper authorities for investigation.

The employee was terminated from his position shortly thereafter.

This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated from any parish employee. While this is the third arrest and termination of an ACO in recent months, this incident is not connected to previous investigations. As Parish President, I remain committed to ensuring that all parish employees, regardless of department, uphold the highest standards of conduct and integrity. The public’s trust in government services is paramount, and any breach of that trust will be met with immediate accountability. Moving forward, we will continue reviewing internal procedures to reinforce transparency and maintain the integrity expected of public servants in St. Landry Parish.”

– Jessie Bellard, St. Landry Parish President

Frisch says she would have been willing to work something out had the officer simply asked.

“All he had to do was ask for it, and I would’ve worked something out with him.”

Frisch says the saddle has since been returned and Sheriff Guidroz confirms the now-former animal control officer is facing a charge of malfeasance in office and theft.

KATC reached out to the now former parish government animal control officer for comment but we have not heard back.

KATC also asked Frisch about her arrest and the 15 counts of animal cruelty she was booked with and says she is innocent and did not commit a crime.

