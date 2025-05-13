Train service disrupted in Baltimore due to large warehouse fire

By Hanna Park, Amanda Musa, CNN

(CNN) — Amtrak service in and out of Baltimore has been restored on one track as firefighters continue to fight a fire at a nearby vacant mattress warehouse, authorities said.

Passengers along the busy corridor between New York and Washington, DC are still facing cancellations and possible delays Tuesday, after the fire broke out Monday evening.

Service on the commuter MARC Penn Line also was still suspended Tuesday morning, the Maryland Department of Transportation said.

Firefighters were still working Tuesday morning to battle the blaze near the West Baltimore commuter rail station, City Fire spokesperson John Marsh told CNN.

Amtrak stopped service late Monday from Baltimore to Washington and Wilmington, Delaware, after local officials placed a hold on all tracks in the western part of the city. The stoppage included trains going to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

A 20-minute delay is still possible for Amtrak service between Washington and Baltimore “due to rail congestion and single-tracking through the area,” Amtrak said Tuesday.

Fire crews were dispatched to the West Baltimore fire shortly before 7 p.m., Marsh said, adding no injuries have been reported.

Thirty residents were temporarily evacuated from their homes as crews worked to control the flames, the fire department said.

The blaze also disrupted MARC commuter rail services.

“Due to last night’s fire near West Baltimore, and concerns that the structure may collapse onto the tracks, morning service on the Penn Line is canceled,” MDOT said in an update, adding a decision regarding afternoon service will be made later Tuesday.

Passengers are encouraged to use the Camden Line, which connects Baltimore’s Camden Station to Union Station in Washington.

The warehouse’s proximity to train tracks complicated firefighting efforts, City Fire Chief James Wallace said. Crews were working with Amtrak to shut down the power lines tied to those tracks before attacking the fire from that side, Wallace said.

The fire chief described the warehouse as “at least a four-story building” with multiple storage areas. One section contains “a large amount of mattresses,” but it’s unclear what else may be stored inside, he said.

The massive fire was giving off a “tremendous amount of smoke,” making it hard to see into the warehouse, and it was burning in a residential area, which means water mains there have a limited capacity, the chief said.

“Our fire flows have exceeded a lot of what the water grid has,” Wallace said, noting crews are having to bring in additional water apparatus.

Mayor Brandon Scott’s office was monitoring the fire and was prepared to provide additional support, spokesperson Kamau Marshall said in a statement to CNN.

“The Baltimore City Fire Department is working tirelessly to bring the situation under control and safeguard the lives of those in and around the affected area,” Marshall said.

This story has been updated with additional information.

