Surveillance video shows burglars targeting home in Hancock Park while homeowner, kids were sleeping

By Tim Pulliam

Click here for updates on this story

HANCOCK PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Neighbors in Hancock Park are on edge after another burglary. The latest one reportedly happened while the homeowner and his kids were asleep.

Hancock Park residents tell Eyewitness News they feel like their neighborhood is under attack by burglars. One man caught thieves trespassing on his property on his Ring security camera.

The video shows the bold criminals — a trio wearing hoodies, masks, and gloves — climbing their way onto the property. Another camera angle shows one of the burglars wandering by the backyard pool.

Eric, the homeowner, said he was headed to bed when he was startled by the noise.

“I heard a series of thumps and then a smash, and immediately recognized it as a sound I was not familiar with… dialed 911,” Eric said.

While checking on the strange sound, Eric said he got the surprise of his life when he saw one of the crooks walking up the stairs near his children’s bedroom.

“I just said, ‘Hey! Hey! Get out! Get out. The police are on their way,'” Eric recalled. “He stopped, paused, and then turned around and walked back down the stairs.”

Los Angeles police said the break-in happened earlier this month, just after 10 p.m. on Sycamore Avenue in Hancock Park.

Neighbors say several homes have been broken into recently — nearly a dozen incidents over the last two months.

Eric said the burglars in his case got away empty-handed, but they took his sense of security.

“I was scared, but what was most terrifying was the fact that this stranger — who could have been armed, I had no idea — was closer to my children than I was, and that feeling has been really hard to forget,” Eric said.

Since the break-in, Eric has updated his alarm system. He’s telling his story because he hopes it will remind neighbors to connect and look out for each other.

The burglars who broke into his home remain at large.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.