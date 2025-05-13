“Sons of Thunder” helps young men rise above homelessness and hardship

By Larry Seward

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI (WFOR) — In a small room filled with determination and hope, a group of young men speak in unison: “I am the creator of my life.”

For teens grappling with the harsh realities of homelessness and aging out of foster care, these words are more than a mantra, they are a declaration of self-worth and a vision for a future they’re still learning to believe in.

That belief is being nurtured through Sons of Thunder, a mentorship initiative launched in partnership with the Chapman Partnership and led by members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Zeta Nu Nu Chapter.

The program offers consistent mentorship, life skills coaching and a safe space for teenage boys to redefine their narratives—and their futures.

A purpose-driven mission:

“I understood that a lot of the kids in the program are aging out and there’s no opportunity for them,” said life coach John Ramirez, one of the program’s lead facilitators. “I saw there was an opportunity if we give them some tools—resiliency, self-advocacy—so they can thrive and live a thriving life.”

For Ramirez, who overcame a childhood marked by trauma, poverty and disempowerment, this work is deeply personal. “This is how I took myself out of the trauma, victimhood and entitlement life I used to live,” he said. “This fills my heart. This is my life’s purpose.”

Ramirez has been mentored for over 16 years by Zeta Nu Nu Vice Basileus Pat Lawrence, who was instrumental in forming the collaboration with Chapman Partnership. The two saw a critical need: not just to provide shelter, but to provide a roadmap for long-term success.

“We want to have things they can take away and implement in their life to help them better themselves and better their situation,” Lawrence said.

Beyond shelter: Building life skills and confidence:

Each month, the Sons of Thunder meet at Chapman Partnership’s Downtown Miami and Homestead campuses to explore topics like emotional regulation, communication and relationship management. These aren’t just workshops—they’re opportunities to break generational cycles.

“If we can do that and get people out of survival mode, into believing that they can thrive, it’s about as noble a thing as you can do,” said Scott Hansel, CEO of Chapman Partnership.

Hansel’s organization is celebrating 30 years of service this year, marking three decades of helping individuals and families in Miami transition out of homelessness with dignity, stability, and hope.

Creating their own stories:

At the heart of Sons of Thunder is the belief that no matter where a young man starts, he has the power to rewrite his story.

And it starts with one simple, powerful affirmation.

“I am the creator of my life.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.