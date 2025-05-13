Matriarch Moves: Tina Knowles Reflects on Raising Powerhouse Daughters and Owning Her Place in the World

By Francis Page, Jr.

May 13, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a world where silence was once seen as strength, Tina Knowles chose something different—something louder, bolder, and more beautiful. Known today as a fashion icon, businesswoman, and yes, the mother of global superstars Beyoncé and Solange, Knowles is finally telling her own story in her new memoir, Matriarch—a timely selection for Oprah’s Book Club and a resonant celebration of resilience, identity, and intentional motherhood.

Growing up in segregated Galveston, Texas, as the youngest of seven children, Knowles remembers a time when young girls were told to be “seen and not heard.” Her mother’s words — “Pretty is as pretty does”—were a reminder to shrink herself in a world not made for bold Black girls. But Tina, or “Badass Tenie B,” as she was called for her fiery spirit, refused to dim her shine. “That was not a term of endearment when I was little,” Knowles recalls with a laugh. “I was hyper. I talked back.”

In retrospect, Knowles believes she may have had undiagnosed ADHD—something that wasn’t even recognized when she was growing up. But instead of letting labels define her, she transformed her experience into a guiding principle for parenting: Do not limit your children.

“Advocate for your kids. Protect your kids,” she said passionately in a recent interview. “Make sure they know they belong anywhere they want to be. They can do anything they want to do.”

This philosophy was the foundation for raising Beyoncé and Solange—two women who have redefined music, art, and activism in their own right. But behind the spotlight was a mother making quiet sacrifices and calculated choices to shield her daughters while helping them soar.

The Power of Self-Treatment and Fashioned Empowerment

Knowles credits her own mother, Agnéz Beyincé, for modeling both strength and style. Despite economic hardship, she ensured her children were the best dressed on the block, sewing stunning outfits from limited resources. That eye for fashion was passed down, with Knowles later designing costumes for Destiny’s Child.

“As poor as we were, we were always the sharpest kids,” Knowles recalls. “It helped us not to know how poor we were. I passed that on to my daughters.”

It wasn’t just about clothes—it was about self-worth. Watching her mother dress with dignity, even in hard times, taught Knowles the importance of how women treat themselves in front of their children. “They’re always watching,” she said. “If you put yourself last, they’ll think that’s normal.”

Sibling Strength, Not Rivalry

Even as Beyoncé’s destiny seemed carved from her first performance, Knowles was mindful of cultivating a unique space for Solange. “I didn’t want her to feel like she had to follow in her sister’s footsteps,” she said. “Solange could’ve done anything—she’s brilliant. She just chose music on her own terms.”

This commitment to nurturing individual strengths helped build not just two stars—but two grounded, self-possessed women.

A Conversation Worth Celebrating

The buzz around Matriarch has grown beyond book circles. Recently, Knowles joined a heartfelt conversation with Houston Style Magazine’s own Francis Page, Jr., further spotlighting her influence on culture and community.

“I’ve gotten to know Ms. Tina throughout the process of collaborating on Cowboy Carter, and she has been nothing but generous with me,” Page shares. “To have her on the show and to get to lift each other up in this way—it feels like a dream.”

Their candid, cross-generational conversation touches on motherhood, mental health, legacy, and the importance of healing ancestral wounds. It’s a reminder that Tina Knowles isn’t just the matriarch of a musical dynasty—she’s a cultural beacon in her own right.

