Man who supplied thousands of fentanyl pills to Eastern Washington sentenced to over 16 years federal prison

By Taylar Ansures

SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) — A man who supplied tens of thousands of fentanyl-laced pills to Eastern Washington has been sentenced to over 16 years in federal prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington, 32-year-old David Velasquez Jr. was the source of supply for a large amount of illegal drugs in the area.

Court documents said Velasquez and another man, 61-year-old David Fullmer, met multiple times in 2022 in Utah to transport drug shipments to Eastern Washington.

Velasquez provided at least 10,000 fentanyl-laced pills each time they met. Fullmer was also recently sentenced to five years in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Velasquez was arrested in October of 2023 in Iowa.

During his arrest, law enforcement found almost 40,000 fentanyl pills hidden in his truck tailgate. Two loaded guns were in the glove compartment and a third was found under his back seat.

