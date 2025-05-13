Kansas City Chiefs superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ sentenced to 32 years for Oklahoma bank robbery

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A Kansas City Chiefs superfan was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison following a bank robbery in Oklahoma.

Xaviar Babudar, known as “ChiefsAholic,” was sentenced Monday to 32 years in Tulsa County for a bank robbery in Bixby, Oklahoma.

On March 24, 2025, Babudar waived his right to trial and pleaded guilty, according to online court records.

Babudar was arrested in December 2022 for the robbery and was released on bond with GPS monitoring.

He cut off the monitor in March 2023 and fled before being arrested in California by the FBI.

After previously pleading not guilty in the federal case, Babudar admitted to stealing more than $800,000 from banks in multiple states across the Midwest.

The first bank robbery committed by Babudar was at Great Western Bank in Clive, Iowa.

He was later charged with robbing at least 10 more banks.

Babudar was previously sentenced to 17 years in a federal case, meaning he will serve an additional 14 years in Oklahoma after completing that sentence.

