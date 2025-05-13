‘Incredibly lucky to be alive’: Teen survives rollover crash after underage drinking party

By KAKE News

RICE COUNTY, Kansas (KAKE) — The Rice County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old boy is lucky to be alive after a rollover crash following a party Sunday night.

Deputies responded to a rollover crash on Avenue N between 13th and 14th Roads. The teen had just left the party, where underage drinking had occurred. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, the department says that while they understand that teens will make mistakes, as it’s part of growing up, they emphasized that some mistakes carry life-altering consequences.

“This isn’t about being harsh—it’s about protecting lives. Because the next time, it might not be a crash with a lucky ending. It might be a call no parent ever wants to get and a notification no deputy wants to give,” the post reads. The Sheriff’s Office says that they will be pursuing charges related to the crash, as well as holding the adults responsible for hosting and allowing underage drinking to occur on their property. The department also encouraged any teen who is at a party and need a safe ride home to give them, parents or a trusted adult a call. “If you choose to drive impaired, accountability will follow,” the post concludes.

