Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander returns to Israel after Hamas release

Jerusalem (CNN) — Edan Alexander, the last known living American hostage in Gaza, was released by Hamas and reunited with his family on Monday, ending an 18-month ordeal that began with the militant group’s October 7 attack.

Hamas announced Sunday night it had agreed to free Alexander, 21, after several days of talks with the United States, which bypassed Israel, and formed part of an effort to reach a ceasefire and resume the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Alexander, wearing a black Adidas t-shirt and a baseball cap, was photographed during his handover to the Red Cross, shortly before his convoy left Khan Younis and headed towards Israel. He later arrived at an Israeli military base for a medical assessment and a long-awaited reunion with his family.

Alexander had spoken to his mother, Yael, on the phone after Hamas released him. Footage shared by the Israel Defense Forces showed Steve Witkoff, the US Middle East envoy, handing a phone to Yael.

“You’re out, my soul, you’re out!” she exclaimed in the emotional clip. “Everything’s alright, you’re fine, you’re safe, you’re home. Everything is good. You’ve got this. You’re strong. We’re meeting soon.”

Following a medical evaluation, Alexander’s condition appeared “stable over all,” Professor Gil Fire from Tel Aviv’s Sourasky Medical Center said in a statement Tuesday. Alexander was born in the same hospital, according to the doctor, who added that the team there would further assess the full medical implications of his prolonged captivity in the coming days.

In Tel Aviv, Alexander was shown holding US and Israeli flags as he embraced members of his family. The reunion comes as US President Donald Trump embarks on a Middle East tour, with stops planned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Trump administration had circumvented Israel to seal the deal with Hamas to free Alexander, with Trump framing it as a step “to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones.”

A New Jersey native, Alexander was serving in the Israeli military near the Gaza border when he was abducted by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Yael described her son as “such an American kid, full of life, very funny, very friendly” in an interview with CNN in March.

Following Alexander’s release, 58 hostages are still being held in Gaza, with at least 20 believed to be alive. Among the deceased hostages are four American citizens, including husband and wife Gadi Haggai and Judi Weinstein Haggai, as well as soldiers Itay Chen and Omer Neutra.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Monday “a very emotional moment,” effusively praising Trump for securing Alexander’s release and defending his ongoing campaign in Gaza.

“This was achieved thanks to our military pressure and the diplomatic pressure applied by President Trump. This is a winning combination,” Netanyahu said.

“I spoke with President Trump today. He told me ‘I am committed to Israel. I am committed to continuing to work with you in close cooperation’ –- in order to achieve all of our war objectives: Releasing all of the hostages, and defeating Hamas,” his statement continued. “This goes together. They are combined with each other.”

A crowd gathered in Tel Aviv’s “Hostage Square” to watch his release take place. They cheered as it became clear that Alexander was handed over to Israeli forces.

Alexander’s mother boarded a flight to Israel on Sunday night to meet her son after his release. A photo posted by US Special Envoy for Hostage Response Adam Boehler showed Yael Alexander on a commercial flight with the envoy’s team.

‘Monumental news’

Trump hailed the development as “monumental news” in a post on Truth Social, where he described Alexander’s release by Hamas as a “step taken in good faith toward the United States and the efforts of the mediators – Qatar and Egypt – to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones.”

Hamas leader Mahmoud Mardawi told the Hamas-affiliated Al Aqsa TV that the militant group, classified as a terrorist organization by the US and Israel, directly negotiated with the US to free Alexander in exchange for the resumption of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Witkoff told CNN the talks with Hamas were indirect.

Alexander was last seen in a proof-of-life video in mid-April in which he appealed directly to Trump for help in securing his release. Just days later, Hamas claimed they had lost contact with the group of militants holding Alexander.

Gaza is on the brink of famine as Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid and commercial goods stretches into its second month, depleting food warehouses and soup kitchens, and sending the cost of basic goods skyrocketing.

Israel says it cut off the entry of humanitarian aid to pressure Hamas to release hostages. But international organizations say its actions violate international law, with some accusing Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war – a war crime.

Israel has not said if it will resume humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Netanyahu’s office said in a statement on Monday that Israel has not committed to a ceasefire, nor the release of any Palestinian prisoners, only to “a safe corridor that will allow for Edan’s release.”

In a post on social media Sunday night, Trump said he hoped the release would lead to the “end (of) this brutal conflict.” But the long-time Israeli prime minister has said that “negotiations will take place under fire.”

Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, said in a Monday statement welcomed efforts to halt the war and issued rare praise for Trump.

Abbas “commended US President Donald Trump for his position, in which the latter hopes to bring an end to the vicious conflict and the war that has been going on for two years,” the statement from his office said.

Alexander’s parents had fought tirelessly for his release. Speaking to CNN in March, Yael said she prayed and hoped she would see her son again.

“I’m a mom I just want to hold him again, and to say ‘Edan, you’re safe, you’re home.’”

