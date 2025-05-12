Train service disrupted in Baltimore due to large warehouse fire

By Amanda Musa, Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — Several train lines in and out of Baltimore have been disrupted after a fire broke out at a vacant, multi-story mattress warehouse Monday evening, authorities said.

The burning warehouse is near the West Baltimore commuter rail station, Baltimore City Fire spokesperson John Marsh told CNN.

Amtrak said all of its trains from Baltimore to Washington, DC, and Wilmington, Delaware were stopped because of local officials “placing a hold on all tracks” in the western part of the city. The stoppage includes trains going to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

“No time has been given as to when the tracks will re-open or when services will resume. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience,” Amtrak Northeast said on social media.

Fire crews were dispatched shortly before 7:00 p.m., Marsh said, adding that no injuries have been reported.

The blaze has also disrupted MARC commuter rail services, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation and the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace said the warehouse’s proximity to train tracks complicated firefighting efforts, according to CNN affiliate WBFF. Crews were working with Amtrak and MARC to shut down the power lines tied to those tracks before attacking the fire from that side, Wallace said.

“The Baltimore City Fire Department is working tirelessly to bring the situation under control and safeguard the lives of those in and around the affected area,” said Kamau Marshall, chief spokesperson for the mayor’s office. “The City is closely monitoring the situation and remains fully prepared to provide any additional support needed on the ground.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.