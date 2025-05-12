Memorial Day March benefitting homeless veterans returns to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The 11th Annual Memorial Day March returns to Colorado Springs May 17 at America the Beautiful Park with multiple run and ruck options for civilians and soldiers.

The money benefits the Special Forces Foundation, an organization working to feed homeless veterans. Ruck participants are encouraged to fill their bags with canned goods. Care and Share food bank will collect the donated cans after the race.

The event has a 5K, 10K and 30K ruck march. There is also a running option for the 5K and 10K distance. The event will award the Norwegian Foot March pin to service members who ruck the 30K under the time requirement.

The race is the weekend before Memorial Day. It's the first year back in Colorado Springs after marching from Castle Rock in 2024.

The event will also have vendors and live music for runners, marchers and non-participants. Vendors start arriving at 6:30 a.m. The 30K starts at 8 a.m. closely followed by the 10K and 5K.

you can sign up and find a full schedule of the event here.