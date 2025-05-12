Manitou Springs School District 14 closes all schools amid citywide water emergency

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – In the wake of Manitou Springs officials declaring a citywide "critical water supply emergency" and restricting all water use except for essential drinking, School District 14 has announced it will be closing all its schools tomorrow, Tuesday, May 13.

Due to high turbidity levels in the city's primary water supply, Manitou Springs officials imposed strict water use restrictions on Monday, urging residents and businessowners to immediately stop nearly all water use, such as for tasks like showering, dishwashing, and laundry.



Just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, School District 14 announced it would be closing down all of its campuses on Tuesday, citing "water shortage and turbidity in Manitou Springs" as the reason.

It's currently unclear how long the district will stay closed. In an interview with KRDO13 on Monday, Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham said he believed the water supply issue would be resolved on Saturday.

The district said Advanced Placement (AP) exams, will still take place as scheduled at 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. in the SILC conference room.

