How a trial works: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ federal criminal trial is underway

By Lauren del Valle, Kara Scannell and Jhasua Razo, CNN

(CNN) — The federal criminal trial for Sean “Diddy” Combs has begun in New York, where the music mogul faces charges that include racketeering conspiracy, transportation to engage in prostitution and sex trafficking, crimes that the government claims spanned over two decades.

Combs has pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The trial is estimated to last eight weeks before the jury is asked to render a verdict. As a primer for how this may unfold, CNN compiled the steps of a criminal trial:

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.