How a dentist on wheels is making a difference, one smile at a time

JACKSON, Michigan (WSYM) — Whether it be because of time or money, getting to the dentist can be hard. In Jackson, there’s a dentist aiming to solve both of those challenges.

Video shows Jazmyn Ragland, Dental Hygienist and Executive Director of New Smiles, New Beginnings in Jackson. New Smiles, New Beginnings offers free or discounted dental services to underserved communities in Jackson. Ragland’s dental office is on wheels, and offers cleanings, sealants, and fluoride treatments. Find out where New Smiles, New Beginnings is offering their services.

“Dental care is one of the least-acquired healthcares that we have, and a lot of people don’t have access to it,” says Jazmyn Ragland. Giving a smile is more than just a gesture from this dental hygienist. “We want to give people the foundation they need in order to take charge of their health care,” she continues.”

Ragland offers, free or reduced dental services to underserved communities, and she’s doing it her own way. New Smiles, New Beginnings is a nonprofit mobile dental service that offers cleanings, sealants, and fluoride treatments.

“The majority of the people I’ve seen, thus far, haven’t been to the dentist in at least two years,” says Ragland. “I actually saw a 12-year old, recently, that had never been to the dentist. When I have instances like that, I know that I’m doing something that matters.”

Brandon McClure stopped by for a cleaning. He says, “It’s really convenient – just stopping in and seeing the nice little smiles of everybody coming in.” McClure grew up in the neighborhood and says access to oral healthcare can be hard to come by. “A lot of people don’t have access to these type of things in our community. Especially growing up in this community, knowing that we could’ve used this growing up, it’s really nice,” says McClure.

Having a dentist on wheels, Jackson is seeing a difference made, one smile at at a time. “It’s been nice to get out into the community, making those relationships. When they see your face, that’s how trust is built. As that trust becomes stronger, I’ve started to get more relationships with people.”

