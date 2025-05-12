Houston Rises Together: City Unites for Largest FREE Disaster Readiness Expo Ahead of Hurricane Season

By Francis Page, Jr.

May 12, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a powerful display of unity, resilience, and proactive preparation, Houstonians from all walks of life will gather this Saturday, May 17, 2025, at the George R. Brown Convention Center for the Disaster Readiness and Resilience Clinic & Expo—the city’s largest community preparedness event to date. Presented by CenterPoint Energy and backed by a coalition of local, city, and county agencies, this free event promises to be more than just an informational fair—it’s a lifeline of empowerment, inclusion, and survival strategy for every Houston household.

💡 What to Expect: From Awareness to Action Running from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the Expo will transform Hall A into a dynamic hub of emergency readiness with: • Expert-Led Panels on hurricane preparedness, evacuation planning, and flood safety • Interactive Exhibits showcasing real-time response technologies and emergency kits • Hands-On Training in CPR, first aid, and fire safety • The Disaster Access and Functional Needs (DAFN) Clinic, designed to support individuals with disabilities and others with specific needs during emergencies

🛑 Why It Matters: The Clock Is Ticking With hurricane season officially beginning in June, now is not the time to wonder if you’re ready. It’s the time to know. As Houston continues to bear the scars of historic storms—from Harvey to Imelda—this Expo is not just timely, it’s critical. “We know that preparedness saves lives,” said one city organizer. “We want to give residents the tools to respond—not panic—when disaster strikes. From seniors and youth to those with functional needs, this is a clinic designed for everyone.”

🤝 A Coalition for Community Resilience Backed by a dream team of responders and public servants, including the City of Houston, Harris County, and numerous nonprofits and volunteer organizations, this Expo reflects a shared belief: When we prepare together, we rise together. Houston Mayor [Insert Name] praised the initiative: “This event is about building a stronger, safer Houston—together. Our city is resilient, but we must continue to educate and equip every neighborhood with knowledge and resources.”

📍 Event Snapshot: • What: Disaster Readiness and Resilience Clinic & Expo • When: Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. • Where: GRB Convention Center, Hall A – 1001 Avenida De Las Americas, Houston, TX 77010 • Who Should Attend: Everyone—especially families, caregivers, educators, seniors, and individuals with functional needs • Cost: FREE and open to the public

