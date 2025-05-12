EN VOGUE STRIKES A POWER CHORD ON “THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW” – A LEGENDARY FIRST FOR THE ICONIC SUPERGROUP

By Francis Page, Jr.

May 12, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — When elegance meets empowerment, and harmony meets history, the result is En Vogue. The trailblazing vocal group that redefined the sound and style of R&B is set to make a monumental debut on The Jennifer Hudson Show this Wednesday, May 15, 2025—and Houston, we’re tuning in.

With a musical legacy that spans three decades, Cindy Herron, Terry Ellis, Maxine Jones, and Rhona Bennett are stepping onto Hudson’s Emmy-nominated stage for the first time ever. Their appearance isn’t just a moment—it’s a movement. In a conversation that promises to be as soulful as their vocals, the ladies will reflect on their 35-year journey since the release of their platinum-certified debut album, Born to Sing (1990).

“Jennifer is a sister in song,” shared Terry Ellis, a proud Houston native. “We’re honored she invited us to reflect on our music, our milestones, and the fashion-forward vision that’s kept us timeless.”

Fans can expect nostalgia with a twist of now—from heartfelt throwbacks like “Hold On” and “Don’t Go,” to their anthemic empowerment track “Free Your Mind,” which they recently performed to standing ovations during NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. That iconic performance also welcomed the radiant return of Maxine Jones, one of the group’s original voices.

“Having Maxine back in the fold and feeling the love from fans across generations—that was priceless,” said Cindy Herron.

And if that weren’t enough, the ladies of En Vogue are packing their passports. Following their television appearance, the Grammy-nominated ensemble will headline a stunning 2025 European Tour—kicking off June 18 in Antwerp, Belgium, and making stops in Denmark, England, The Netherlands, the UK, Morocco, and Ireland, including a spotlight appearance at the famed Glastonbury Festival on July 6.

En Vogue 2025 European Tour Highlights

June 18 – Antwerp, Belgium

June 20 – Viborg, Denmark

June 22 – Woodstock, England

June 24 – Utrecht, Netherlands

June 25 – Eindhoven, Netherlands

June 27 – Somerset, UK

June 29 – Casablanca, Morocco

July 4 – Dublin, Ireland

July 6 – Glastonbury Festival, UK

With over 20 million albums sold, 7 MTV Video Music Awards, 7 Grammy nominations, and timeless hits like Whatta Man (with Salt-N-Pepa), Giving Him Something He Can Feel, and Never Gonna Get It—En Vogue has never been just a girl group. They are a cultural institution, empowering generations with fierce vocals, unapologetic style, and an unwavering message of strength and sisterhood.

Their sit-down with Jennifer Hudson is not just a celebration—it’s a reminder that legends don’t fade. They evolve. They empower. And they enchant, decade after decade.

Catch the exclusive En Vogue interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, May 15, 2025. For ticket info, merchandise, and tour updates, visit envoguemusic.com and follow @envoguemusic on social media.

