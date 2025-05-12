Employee arrested for $62K misuse of company credit card in SC, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

LEE COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — An employee at a store in South Carolina used the company credit card to spend more than $60,000, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Ardis, 42, is charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent value more than $10,000.

Authorities say Ardis was employed by a business in Lee County where she used company credit card(s) to spend more than $62,000 over an 18-month period.

She was arrested on May 7 with the assistance of Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, and was booked into the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

