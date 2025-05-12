Cañon City Police Department searching for endangered pit bull puppy

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cañon City Police Department says they are asking for help locating a pit bull puppy that they believe was sold or given away last week.

The dog is believed to have been given away at the local Walmart, and was with its mother and siblings.

The department says they are "investigating a situation with these dogs," but did not release other details about the situation.

In their latest update on Monday morning, police said they believed the puppy is between 4 1/2 and 5 weeks old.

"We are very concerned for the welfare of this puppy," wrote the department.

Police unfortunately don't know the color or gender of the puppy, but they believe the car associated with the dog is a white Dodge 1500 truck.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the the Canon City Animal Control Unit at 719-276-5600, Option #3.