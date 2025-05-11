Police investigating shooting: three people shot overnight on S. Academy Blvd

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Police responded to the scene of a shooting on the 200 block of S. Academy Boulevard around midnight Sunday morning, to find two victims. They later learned of a third who was taken to a hospital.

A suspect was apprehended on the scene by bystanders and "patrons." Police say those patrons intervened, the incident "could have been far worse."

Police say someone was trying to enter a large venue in the area and was stopped by patrons when things went south. They do not believe the shooting was planned. A male party was arrested, but the Police can not give out suspect information at this time.

The three victims are in stable condition and expected to survive. This is a developing story, and KRDO13 is pressing for more details.