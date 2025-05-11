NYPD officer adopts dog rescued from East River

By Katie Houlis

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A New York City Police officer is giving a loving home to a dog he helped rescue from the East River earlier this year.

Dog pulled from water near South Street Seaport:

On March 30, an NYPD Harbor Patrol unit received a call about a small dog in the water near South Street Seaport in Lower Manhattan.

“The dog was swimming in a circle, so I’m trying to pull it up. It’s scared, so it didn’t know what was going on,” Officer Joseph Pascone said at the time.

Pascone and his fellow officers pulled the dog to safety and took her to the Animal Care Center for treatment.

“This is certainly why we do this job. Preservation of life is one of our highest priorities, and sometimes that’s our furry friends as well,” Officer Jared Desalvo said.

Rescued dog goes unclaimed at ACC:

The dog didn’t have tags or a microchip, but she was wearing a bright pink harness, so she didn’t appear to be a stray. The NYPD and ACC posted photos and videos of the dog, which the ACC called Hudson, on social media in the hopes of finding her owner.

The ACC treated Hudson for a respiratory infection and placed her in foster care, Desalvo said, but weeks went by and no one came forward to claim her.

In a video posted to social media Saturday, Desalvo said he and his family have decided to adopt Hudson.

“She’ll be in good care,” Desalvo said.

The video shows Desalvo, his wife and their two children hugging and petting Hudson.

“Every dog has its day, and today Hudson gets to go home with the family of one of her rescuers,” the NYPD wrote.

