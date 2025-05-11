India-Pakistan ceasefire raises hopes that the worst fighting in decades is over. Here’s what to know

By Christian Edwards, CNN

(CNN) — A ceasefire agreed between India and Pakistan appears to be holding, with both sides stressing their commitment to the surprise truce which halted the worst fighting in decades between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

The flare-up was triggered by a massacre of tourists last month in Indian-administered Kashmir. Cross-border military strikes began on Wednesday and have left dozens of people dead.

There were reports of violations from both sides soon after the ceasefire was announced on Saturday, although CNN understands that since then it has been holding.

US President Donald Trump was the first to announce the ceasefire and claimed credit for Washington’s role in securing it, but contradictory accounts have emerged about the extent of US involvement.

Here’s what you need to know.

How did the truce come about?

Just before 8 a.m. ET on Saturday, about 5 p.m. in India and Pakistan, Trump announced the ceasefire in a post on Truth Social.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” Trump said, congratulating the leaders of both countries for “using common sense and great intelligence.”

Soon after, Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed that India and Pakistan had not only agreed to a ceasefire, but also “to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.” Rubio said that the ceasefire came after he and Vice President JD Vance spent the past two days speaking with senior officials from both countries.

Both sides confirmed the agreement soon after.

India’s Ministry of Information said the agreement was worked out “directly between the two countries,” downplaying US involvement and contradicting Trump’s claim. The ministry also said there was “no decision” to hold further talks.

But Pakistani officials have heaped praise on Washington.

“We thank President Trump for his leadership and proactive role for peace in the region,” said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A Pakistani source familiar with the negotiations told CNN that the US – and Rubio in particular – was instrumental in striking the deal, painting a picture of talks that were in doubt right until the truce was confirmed.

The deal was all the more surprising given fighting continued Saturday, with both sides accusing each other of attacking military bases, raising fears of further escalation.

Why the differing accounts?

It should not be surprising that these bitter rivals have given contradictory accounts of how the ceasefire was reached.

India, which views itself as a regional superpower, has long been resistant to international mediation, whereas Pakistan, which is heavily dependent on foreign aid, tends to welcome it, analysts say.

“India has never accepted mediation in any dispute, be it India-Pakistan or India-China, or any other,” said Dr. Aparna Pande, research fellow for India and South Asia at the Hudson Institute, a think-tank in Washington, DC.

“Pakistan, on the other hand, has always sought international mediation so they will praise it,” she added, saying it is “the only way it can put pressure on India to discuss and resolve the Kashmir dispute.”

The fighting before Saturday’s ceasefire was marked by claims, counterclaims and disinformation from both sides. Now that the conflict has paused, both sides are ramping up their efforts to shape perceptions of what the fighting achieved and how it ended.

On Sunday, India’s defense minister said New Delhi had sent a bold message to terrorists, while the country’s air force hailed its “precision and professionalism.”

What was the trigger for the crisis?

This round of fighting began in Kashmir, a disputed region that has been a flashpoint in India-Pakistan relations since both countries gained their independence from Britain in 1947.

The two nations to emerge from the bloody partition of British India – Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan – both claim Kashmir in full, despite only controlling parts of it. Months after becoming independent, they fought the first of their three wars over the territory.

On April 26, gunmen opened fire on sightseers in a popular travel destination in the mountainous destination of Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir. At least 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali were killed in the massacre.

New Delhi immediately blamed Islamabad, accusing it of supporting “cross-border terrorism.” Pakistan has denied all involvement in the attack.

Two weeks after the Pahalgam massacre, India on Wednesday launched a series of strikes on Pakistan and the parts of Kashmir it holds, calling the attack “Operation Sindoor.”

The theater of conflict since then has been far broader than in previous rounds of fighting, with both sides striking deep into the other’s territory.

Why did the US get involved?

Just two days ago, JD Vance downplayed the potential for US influence as the India-Pakistan conflict spiralled.

“What we can do is try to encourage these folks to de-escalate a little bit, but we’re not going to get involved in the middle of a war that’s fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America’s ability to control it,” Vance told Fox News on Thursday.

Vance’s about-face is a measure of how concerned the US – and the wider international community – became by the escalating conflict between the two nuclear powers.

Trump administration officials told CNN that, after receiving alarming intelligence on Friday about the extent to which the conflict could escalate, the State Department felt it had no choice but to play a greater role in talks between the two sides

Will the ceasefire hold?

While initially appearing fragile, both sides appear to be upholding the terms of the ceasefire into Sunday.

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri accused Pakistan of repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement on Saturday, after explosions were heard in both the India- and Pakistan-administered parts of Kashmir.

Pakistan also accused India of committing violations but stressed it “remains committed to a faithful implementation of the ceasefire.”

Since then, CNN understands there have been no fresh missile strikes or drone flights. However, an Indian defense source told CNN Sunday that the air force’s operational readiness is still high.

In the wake of the tourist massacre, the two announced a host of other reprisals: suspending visas, banning trade, while India suspended its participation in a crucial water-sharing pact. It is unclear yet whether such moves will be reversed.

