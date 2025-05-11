40 dogs found living in filthy New York City apartment, animal rescue organization says

By Katie Houlis

Click here for updates on this story

QUEENS, New York (WCBS) — Dozens of dogs were found living in unsanitary conditions in a Queens apartment this week, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said.

The ASPCA partnered with the Animal Care Centers of New York City on Thursday and Friday to rescue 40 Belgian Malinois, the ACC said.

According to the ACC, the dogs had no access to fresh air or sunlight, and they had allegedly never been outside before.

“These dogs have reportedly lived in total confinement for their entire lives,” ACC Director of Behavior and Shelter Operations Tara Mercado said in a statement.

“They’ve likely never touched grass, walked on a leash, or met a stranger,” ACC Director of Shelter Medicine Biana Tamimi said in a statement.

According to the ACC, the ages of the dogs ranged from young puppies to adults.

The dogs are currently being evaluated and treated by the ACC and the ASPCA.

The ACC said none of the dogs are available for adoption at this time.

The NYPD is investigating.

ACC in desperate need of fosters, adopters The rescue happened as the ACC is running out of space to take in more animals in need, the organization said.

The ACC said their Queens location is caring for over 200 dogs – nearly triple their capacity – and the organization is caring for another 175 dogs between its Manhattan and Staten Island locations.

The organization is looking for people willing to foster dogs, especially medium-to-large dogs, for a minimum of two weeks.

Additionally, adoption fees at all ACC locations are being waived for dogs weighing more than 40 pounds.

For more information about fostering and adopting, visit nycacc.org.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.