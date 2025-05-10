Southern Colorado veterans return from the 20th annual Honor Flight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Veterans from all over southern Colorado are back from the 20th annual Honor Flight, after a three day, all-expense paid trip to the nation's capital.

On Saturday afternoon, dozens welcomed the group with cheers of support, as they arrived in Colorado Springs.

KRDO13 talked with a Vietnam veteran who was on the trip. His son told us just how much the trip meant for their family.

Alan Jacobsen was one of 55 veterans who flew to D.C. on Thursday, May 8. Jacobsen served in the Army from 1966 to 1968 and on May 2, 1967, he was sent to Vietnam.

He told us he was bringing a list of ten gentlemen that he knew who were killed in Vietnam. It's why going to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial meant a great deal to him.

"And my son and I found both of them on there on the wall. And there, you know, they looked at the names and that was also the feeling," said Jacobsen.

Jacobsen wanted to share this experience with his son Brian, who told us the trip is something that he'll always remember.

"I knew about his experiences, but I didn't know a lot. And I learned a lot more this time," said Brian. "It was just a really neat experience, just to see all the memorials with my dad." he added.

Brain said being surrounded by so many people, in such a historic place, filled him with even more respect for all of the veterans that he met.

"Those guys have seen some stuff that I'll never see and will never have to see because of guys like that. That's what I'm about,"said Brian.

This was the largest class with 55 veterans. There were three World War II veterans, six Korean era veterans, and the rest were Vietnam veterans.



