CPS, CPD warn parents of possible teen takeover at a Chicago beach this weekend

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Police Department sent a collaborative message to parents this week, warning about a possible “teen takeover” at an unspecified beach this weekend, based on posts found on social media.

In a letter to parents, CPS and CPD reminded parents of restrictions in place at Chicago’s beaches, along with safety concerns that come with large groups of teens on the beach after hours.

Officials asked parents to go over some important reminders with their children, including the fact the official opening of Chicago beaches isn’t until Memorial Day.

The letter also reminds parents that no lifeguards are assigned to beaches until they officially open, that alcohol is not allowed at beaches at any time, and that any beach visitors are subject to being searched.

Officials also reminded parents of the city’s 10 p.m. curfew seven days a week for minors over the age of 12.

A similar letter was sent to parents almost a month ago after social media posts implied a large gathering was happening in Millennium Park, but that gathering ended up not happening.

The letters come after two large gatherings of teens in the Streeterville neighborhood ended in gunfire in March.

Jahmal Cole – who runs youth violence preventions programs with My Block My, Hood, My City – said what kids in the community need are more programs instead of restrictions.

“CPD is, like, saying what everyone is saying, ‘Where are the parents? Where are the parents? Why aren’t the parents doing this?’ I feel like I want to say, ‘Where are the programs? Where the social impact organizations? Where’s the counselors? Where’s the jobs? Where’s the basketball hoops?'” he said.

It’s a complex problem former Chicago Police First Deputy Supt. Anthony Riccio said is going to take multiple strategies to resolve.

“Social media brings these kids together so quickly that, unless the police are present first, unless they proactively establish a presence in these areas, it’s hard to come in afterwards. So proactive policing coupled with steps like working through CPS,” he said.

Riccio said a continued increase in police presence is essential.

“A lot of the times what happens is you’ll see rival gangs come to same beach, and that results in problems. There’s a lot of fighting that goes on. There’s a lot of vandalism that goes on. So I think it’s going to require something well beyond a letter home to the families through CPS,” he said.

Cole said instead of questioning the parents, we should be questioning why there aren’t more things like programs and jobs for Chicago teens.

“Instead of telling you what not to do, we ought to tell them what to do,” he said. “The reason why gun violence exists is because, you know, it’s … we’re failing our kids. You know, there’s no jobs, there’s no mental health, there’s no nothing to do in their communities. That’s like a perfect storm.”

In that letter to parents, police said they will attempt to educate young people who gather at beaches on the rules in place, and have them disperse voluntarily before they enforce any curfew laws by issuing citations or making arrests.

After the latest teen takeovers in March, Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) proposed an earlier curfew for downtown. That has now evolved into a plan where, if there is trouble, police can declare an immediate targeted temporary curfew. That proposal is still awaiting a vote by the City Council.

Chicago police aren’t alone in concern about potential teen takeovers this weekend. Friday night in downtown Naperville, extra cops were out on patrol, after police received word teens there were gearing up for a takeover. The department used its social media accounts to alert parents earlier this week, and encouraged parents to remind teens of the dangers of participating in such events.

Police warned the teen meetups are not always harmless and can lead to illegal activities, placing everyone in area in danger.

