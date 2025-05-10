Co. Springs Police tracks down suspected vehicle tied to shooting, arrest man with rifle and drugs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they've taken a a man into custody for multiple felonies, after they believe he was involved in a shooting earlier this week.

On Friday evening, CPSD says that Canine Officer B. Lofgren spotted a vehicle that was believed to be used in a shooting from the day prior, in the 3600 block of Parkmoor Village Drive in east Colorado Springs.

Soon after locating the car, K9 Lofgren and two detectives took a suspect, 27-year-old Brandon Jones, into custody.

They found methamphetamine and a loaded long 5.56 rifle on Jones, which officers noted was the same rifle used in the shooting from Thursday.

Jones arrested on felony assault, felony menacing and felony possession of methamphetamine.