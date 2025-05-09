ICE confirms 18 people from Colorado Springs DEA raid are now subject to final order for removal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On thursday, ICE officials confirmed the arrest of 104 people in the DEA raid of an illegal underground nightclub in Colorado Springs.

On April 27th the DEA, along with agents from the FBI, ICE, ATF, U.S. Postal Police, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and local law enforcement, broke up a crowd of over 200 people at the nightclub, arresting over 100 people they said were in the country illegally. Of the 114 people arrested, 105 remained in ICE custody as of Monday

18 of those people are now subject to a final order of removal according to a statement by ICE. Agents say the national origins of those detained are from Guatemala, cuba, El Salvador, Mexico, and 5 other south and Central American countries.

Ice agents now confirm:

One arrest for theft of $100,000‐$1,000,000 and assault, drugging a victim.

One suspected of being a member of the Sinaloa Cartel.

One suspected to be a drug distributor for the Sinaloa Cartel.

One convicted for dangerous drugs possession and heroin smuggling.

One part of a criminal organization tied to credit card skimming, fuel theft, and illegal marijuana grow.

One with an active criminal case for robbery, harassment, and theft

One with conviction for marijuana possession.

One with conviction for assault.

Seven with convictions for DUI.

One who attempted to smuggle 41g of methamphetamine into ICE custody by concealing it in a body cavity.

All are in the country illegally.

According to ICE, all of the others detained will stay in ICE custody until they go through their own immigration proceedings.