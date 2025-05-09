Hawaii families win lawsuit over Red Hill fuel-contaminated water

By KITV Web Staff

HONOLULU (KITV) — A federal judge has ordered the Navy to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to 17 military family members affected by fuel-contaminated water at Red Hill in 2021.

The ruling includes damages for pain and suffering ranging from $3,000 to $75,000, with additional compensation for future medical expenses totaling more than $48,000 for four plaintiffs.

Kristina Baehr, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, said, “These families can be proud that they helped prove to the world what truly happened when the Navy poisoned the water supply near Pearl Harbor and sickened so many.”

This decision impacts the 7,500 other lawsuits still pending against the Navy related to the contamination.

The Navy stated that they do not comment on ongoing litigation but emphasized their commitment to the safe decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

