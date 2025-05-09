Skip to Content
Do Portugal Circus returns to downtown Colorado Springs

KRDO
Published 5:34 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - You may have noticed a new sets of lights off the East side of i-25 near downtown the last couple of days. It's the "Do Portugal Circus," bringing a new attraction to the downtown area for the next couple of weeks starting Friday evening.

The circus said it's the third time it's come to downtown Colorado Springs. It will be here for the next three weekends, from May 9 through May 25. It will also host shows every weekday except Tuesdays and Wednesdays. You can find a full schedule and ticket information here.

Tune into Good Morning Colorado where performers give KRDO13's Bradley Davis and our audience a live, private show!

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

