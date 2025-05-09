CPW Commissioners approve another wolf depredation claim while tabling another

By Stephanie Butzer

DURANGO, Colorado (KMGH) — The wolf discussion at Wednesday’s Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting lasted several hours, ranging from approving and tabling two depredation claims to the latest map showing wolves in the Ralston Creek watershed.

The CPW Commission met in Durango on Wednesday for the first day of its two-day gathering to discuss a myriad of topics, including the latest on wolves. They initially touched on a wolf claim that they decided to approve, and later had a lengthy discussion regarding a claim that they ultimately, with the rancher’s agreement, tabled for another time. Lastly, the commissioners heard from the leaders of the CPW wolf reintroduction program about the status of the wolves, where they had moved, denning updates and the latest on conflict minimization tools available to producers.

The CPW Commission heard from Travis Black, CPW’s northwest regional manager, and Don Gittleston, a Jackson County rancher, who had filed a wolf depredation claim in 2024 amounting to $2,542.41. Depredations are wolf attacks on livestock or working dogs that result in serious injury or death.

When a wildlife damage claim is submitted to CPW, the agency can either recommend the commission accept the amount, renegotiate with the producer, or deny it.

In this case, Black was quick to note that while Gittleson’s claim was recommended for denial by CPW, it is a bit more complicated than that. Both Gittleson and CPW agree on the majority of the claim, but disagree on a $435 portion of the cost, which Gittleson included as his labor costs and incorporated care prescribed by a veterinarian to ensure the attacked heifer did not die of her injuries. He said he calculated his labor costs at $15 an hour.

“My time on this animal is a loss that I incur,” he explained to the commission. “This was not an animal that I needed to treat once or twice and then we were done with. This took a little over three months to get her back to where she would be sound and we weren’t going to have a problem with her. My time that I put on this, and the amount that I charged you for this, was quite a bit below if I had had the vet come out and take care of this situation for me.”

He said the outcome was positive: The heifer, who had an injured hind leg, survived and had a calf this year.

The commissioners then discussed challenges surrounding access to veterinary care in rural Colorado, animal wellness, and how or if the commission can act outside of its regulations, which would not have covered the $435. Many acknowledged that Gittleson’s request was a fair one, but were concerned how an approval could hurt the commission in the future and end in much larger payouts.

“I’m not comfortable going outside our regulations,” Commissioner Dallas May said part-way through. “This obviously is not something that is going to make or break Mr. Gittleson, but the decision has far-reaching implications.”

Gittleson confirmed this — saying he would prefer to keep the claim singular.

“It needs to get settled at your level,” Gittleson told the commissioners. “… So, I am good with waiting until you get this resolved. That’s what needs to happen. I do not need payment this minute. This needs to get resolved.”

A few motions were made about ways to move forward, but the CPW Commission ultimately voted to table the subject. They decided to do this so they can start a process to identify what documentation would be required and what kind of labor for vet services could be approved, so they can bring Gittleson’s claim back up once that system is in place. As noted by CPW Commissioner Eden Vardy, this would avoid setting a precedent where the commission would spend a lot more money.

It’s not yet clear when the commission will bring this topic up again.

In addition, earlier in the day on Wednesday, the commission discussed a separate $32,768 claim that included compensation for two confirmed wolf depredations on calves, plus 14 missing calves, in 2024. Black said a district wildlife manager did a site assessment with the producer and came up with a list of tools that would help at the property. The producer also used their own range rider. The producer had been issued an injurious nonlethal hazing permit in March 2024, but never had the opportunity to use it, Black said.

CPW had previously recommended that the commission approve this claim. On Wednesday, after some discussion and questions, the CPW Commission unanimously approved it.

In 2025 so far, CPW has confirmed four depredations:

Feb. 5: One cow in Jackson County March 3: One yearling heifer in Pitkin County March 9: One dog in Jackson County March 29: One calf in Eagle County

