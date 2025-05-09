Can the Dept. of Transportation and Sean Duffy fix an antiquated and frequently broken air traffic control system?

By Alexandra Skores, CNN

Washington (CNN) — After 100 days as Secretary of the Department of Transportation, Sean Duffy says he has the best job in the government because he can make things safer for Americans.

It’s a job that didn’t come with many days off since the moment the 53-year-old started.

Duffy, sworn by Judge Clarence Thomas on the afternoon of Jan. 28, had his work cut out for him when the deadliest US airplane crash in nearly two decades happened the next day at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

“Sixty-seven families now don’t have their loved one,” he told CNN in an interview. “As I thought about that, I thought about what else is out there that could bring us another situation like DCA, and if I could I’d prevent it.”

Duffy, a former Republican congressman from Wisconsin and cable news co-host on the Fox Business channel, first rose to national prominence in his 20s on the MTV reality TV shows “Real World” and “Road Rules All Stars,” where he met his wife.

The former competitive lumberjack and district attorney has dealt with a slew of aviation safety incidents in just a few months leading the DOT, and a struggling air traffic control system facing staffing shortages and antiquated technology due for an upgrade.

“I think people don’t want to know who their Secretary of Transportation is because then everything is functioning really well,” he said. “When you see these issues, we got to come out and say there’s a problem. Let’s tell it. They’ll know who their secretary is, but this is a moment in time where we have to dig deep and go hard and serve the people.”

Though he stepped into the role without much of a background in transportation, Duffy’s latest aspiration is to improve air travel safety by replacing the country’s air traffic control system.

On Thursday, his department rolled out a 3-year plan for modernizing air traffic control. The massive plan has left some experts skeptical it can be done so quickly, but there is wide agreement something needs to be done to fix the failing system.

Can the DOT do it?

The ambitious plan includes 25,000 new radios, 475 voice switches, 618 new radars and six air traffic control centers, all intended to be operational by 2028.

Yet, nothing can go forward without the help of Congress. Besides up front funding, Duffy called for reform to the way government permits are issued to avoid what he sees, as delays from red tape.

He won’t put an exact number on how much money is needed, but Duffy estimates it to be in the “tens of billions.”

“I can’t do by myself,” Duffy said. “I don’t have billions of dollars in my wallet. I need them to do it. I need them to give me the tools. But I’m begging them to let me do this and pay this forward for the families. Pay it forward for our families who travel.”

Elaine Chao, who resigned as Trump’s DOT Secretary after the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, praised Duffy’s work.

“Secretary Duffy has taken on an incredibly difficult role, and I’ve been impressed by his leadership over the past few months,” she said. “I support his efforts to reform and modernize our antiquated ATC system. This needs to get done and I urge leaders on both sides to get behind this effort.”

Michele Polese is an assistant research professor of electrical and computer engineering at Northeastern University and expert in wireless networks. He called the plan to upgrade the air traffic control system an “initial investment” that in the long run, will allow for a financial savings on money spent on maintenance and updates.

To pull off an upgrade like this, he emphasized, if there is enough money budgeted it can happen fast, but the money is key.

“The improved high bandwidth communication link with fiber optics – I think that’s something that can be done more quickly if there is budget and interest,” Polese said.

Duffy in the spotlight

When Newark’s air traffic control systems failed briefly on April 28, United CEO Scott Kirby picked up his phone and was in immediate contact with Duffy, he told CNN.

“The people of aviation do an amazing job keeping the system safe,” Kirby said Thursday, thanking Duffy for his effort.

At the news conference Thursday, the heads of five of the country’s major air carriers stood on stage alongside Duffy in support of the new air traffic control plan.

Among them was Robert Isom, CEO of American Airlines, whose regional jet collided with the Army helicopter January 29 in Washington.

“Secretary Duffy has proven to be a thoughtful, decisive, and capable leader during some incredibly challenging times,” Isom said. “He acted decisively to restrict helicopter traffic around DCA after the tragic accident involving Flight 5342, and he continuously prioritizes the safety and efficiency of the aviation system. He is doing his best to tackle problems that have plagued our industry for decades and I am grateful for his leadership.”

The show of support was also echoed by the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, the union which represents controllers, and hasn’t always agreed with the department.

“NATCA is ready to continue working with Secretary Duffy, the Department of Transportation, and the Federal Aviation Administration to ensure that all modernization efforts include involvement from the National Airspace System’s most important resource – the hardworking air traffic controllers and other aviation safety professionals who keep our skies safe, day in and day out,” said Nick Daniels, president of NATCA in a statement. “Their expertise will help guarantee that the state-of-the-art systems Sec. Duffy envisions work optimally.”

Duffy has also vocalized his intentions to review the mandatory air traffic controller retirement age, which is currently set at 56, which the union opposes.

“NATCA does not believe Sec. Duffy’s proposal is an effective solution to addressing the chronic air traffic controller staffing crisis,” the union said in a statement in February. “In the next 12 months, we anticipate 49 ATCs across 35 facilities will reach age 56. This is not enough to address the nationwide staffing shortage.”

Congress members from both sides of the aisle were present Thursday, and Duffy said there was bipartisan support for his plan.

“We don’t want the effort to span generations,” said Rep. Rick Larsen, a Democrat and ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure committee. “We just we need to get moving on this sooner rather than later, including any new investments in policy reforms that build on the law to modernize the nation’s ATC infrastructure and growing the aviation safety workforce.”

CNN’s Pete Muntean contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.