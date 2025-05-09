2 inmates accused of trying to kill third inmate with improvised weapon

By Richard Ramos

FOLSOM, California (KOVR) — Two Folsom State Prison inmates are accused of trying to kill a third inmate with an improvised weapon, authorities said Thursday.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said the attack happened around 8:30 a.m. in the prison yard. The attacked inmate, who CDCR said had injuries consistent with an attempted homicide, was transported to an outside medical facility for treatment.

The two inmates suspected in the attack were placed in restrictive housing. CDCR said the attack was unprovoked. The improvised weapon was located in the area of the attack.

CDCR said, pending an investigation, the victim will also be placed in restrictive housing when he returns to Folsom State Prison.

None of the involved parties were identified.

