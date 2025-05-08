Star Wars-inspired bot debuts at hospital

By Zoe Hamada

HONOLULU (KITV) — Local hospital Straub Benioff Medical Center debuts a new pharmacy robot inspired by Star Wars. Its name? Pharm2-D2!

The bot is programed to deliver medications from the pharmacy to nursing stations. Straub Benioff is the very first in Hawaii to use this technology.

Pharm2-D2 can navigate hallways and elevators using sensors. To keep medication secure, they remain locked until authorized staff can access it.

One may ask, “how does someone choose a name like this?”. First of all, Straub employees chose the name for the bot, inspired by the beloved Star Wars supporting character R2-D2.

“I’m just so proud of our team for thinking outside the box and looking for ways to bring in new technology,” said Travis Clegg, Straub Benioff chief operating officer. “This not only improves efficiency but will also bring a smile to our staff and patients.”

This bot debuted in honor of May 4th, known as a day to celebrate Star Wars and tell loved ones, “May the 4th be with you.”

