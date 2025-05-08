Invasive golden mussels found attached to boat during Folsom Lake inspection

By Brandon Downs

FOLSOM, California (KOVR) — After implementing an inspection and quarantine program at Folsom Lake to try to stop the spread of golden mussels, state park officials said the highly invasive aquatic species was found attached to a boat.

So far, nearly 5,000 vessels have been inspected. Now, state parks officials said golden mussels were found attached to a boat during an inspection on Tuesday at Beals Point.

California State Parks said the live golden mussels were on a boat that was pulled from the water of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and brought to Folsom for an inspection.

“The inspection and quarantine program we have implemented is in place to protect billions of dollars of water and hydroelectric infrastructure in addition to recreation and the fishery,” Folsom Lake State Recreation Area Superintendent Mike Howard said. “The discovery of live golden mussels [on Tuesday] validates the importance of this effort.”

Park officials are working with the owner and other agencies to safely decontaminate and quarantine the boat.

This comes about four weeks after the inspection and quarantine program was implemented at Folsom Lake. Ahead of the summer season, boats must be inspected and receive a quarantine seal and cannot enter the water for 30 days.

After that, the boats can return to the lake.

Golden mussels were found in the delta last year, becoming the first known time the highly invasive golden mussels were found in North America, officials said.

They pose a threat to water quality and infrastructure. They can also damage boats by attaching to hulls and clogging engines.

All trailered or motorized vessels must go through the inspection and quarantine. It does not apply to canoes, kayaks and other non-motorized boats.

