BET Awards nominations led by Kendrick Lamar
By Lisa Respers France, CNN
(CNN) — Kendrick Lamar is continuing his streak as the hottest rapper in the game right now.
The nominees for the 2025 BET Awards were announced Thursday. Lamar led with ten nods, including album of the year for “GNX“ and video of the year for his viral hit, “Not Like Us.”
Lamar was followed by the man he engaged in an epic hip-hop beef with, Drake, as well as fellow rappers Doechii, Future and GloRilla, who had six nominations each.
The following is a list of the nominations:
Album of the Year
Drake and PartyNextDoor, “$Some $Sexy $Songs 4 U”
Chris Brown, “11:11 Deluxe”
Doechii, “Alligator Bites Never Heal”
Beyoncé, “Cowboy Carter”
GloRilla, “Glorious”
Kendric Lamar, “GNX”
The Weeknd, “Hurry Up Tomorrow”
Future and Metro Boomin, “We Don’t Trust You”
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Ayra Starr
Coco Jones
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Victoria Monét
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
Leon Thomas
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
41
Common and Pete Rock
Drake and PartyNextDoor,
FLO
Future and Metro Boomin
Jaquees and Dej Loaf
Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist
Maverick City Music
Best Collaboration
SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar, “30 For 30”
Doechii Featuring JT, “Alter Ego”
Teddy swims Featuring Giveon, “Are You Even Real”
Dee Billz Featuring Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo, “Beckham”
Lil Wayne, Wheezy and Young Thug, “Bless”
Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar, “Like That”
Kendrick Lamar and Sza, “Luther”
Tyler, The Creator Featuring Glorilla, Sexxy Red and Lil Wayne, “Sticky”
The Weeknd Featuring Playboi Carti, “Timeless”
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doechii
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Rapsody
Sexxy Red
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
BigXThaPlug
BossMan Dlow
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Key Glock
Lil Wayne
Tyler, The Creator
Video of the Year
Key Glock, “3AM in ToKEYo”
Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Kehlani, “After Hours”
Doechii, “Denial is a River”
Drake, “Family Matters”
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
The Weeknd Featuring Playboi Carti, “Timeless”
Future, Metro Boomin Travis Scott and Playboi Carti, “Type S**t”
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak
B Pace Productions and Jacquees
Benny Boom
Cactus Jack
Cole Bennett
Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar
Dave Meyers
Foggieraw
Tyler, The Creator
Best New Artist
41
Ayra Starr
BigXThaPlug
BossMan Dlow
Dee Billz
Leon Thomas
October London
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel, Inspiration Award
Common and Pete Rock Featuring Jennifer Hudson, “A God (There Is)”
Pastor Mike Jr., “Amen”
Fridayy, “Better Days”
Yolanda Adams Featuring Sir The Baptist and Donald Lawrence, “Church Doors (Terry Hunter Remix)”
Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore and Anthony Gargiula, “Constant”
Tamela Mann, “Deserve to Win”
Rapsody, “Faith”
GloRilla Featuring Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music, “Rain Down on Me”
Viewer’s Choice Award
Chris Brown, “Residuals”
Doechii, “Denial is a River”
Drake, “Nokia”
Future and Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar, “Like That”
GloRilla, “TGIF”
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
Kendrick Lamar and SZA, “Luther”
Latto, “Brokey”
Best International Act
Any Gabrielly (Brazil)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Bashy (United Kingdom)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Ezra Collective (United Kingdom)
Joé Dwét Filé (France)
Mc Luanna (Brazil)
Rema (Nigeria)
SDM (France)
Tyla (South Africa)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Best New International Act
Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
Ajuliacosta (Brazil)
Amabbi (Brazil)
Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)
Dr Yaro (France)
KWN (United Kingdom)
Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)
Merveille (France)
Odeal (United Kingdom)
Shallipopi (Nigeria)
TxC (South Africa)
BET Her
Mary J. Blige, “Beautiful People”
Beyoncé featuring Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts, “Blackbird”
Doechii, “Bloom”
Tems, “Burning”
Cynthia Erivo Featuring Ariana Grande, “Defying Grafity”
Summer Walker, “Heart of A Woman”
Tems, “Hold On”
FLO and GloRilla, “In My Bag”
Best Movie
“Bad Boys: Ride or Die”
“Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F”
“Luther: Never Too Much”
“Mufasa: The Lion King”
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.