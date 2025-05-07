USOPC names 2025 Hall of Fame inductees, including Serena Williams and Susan Hagel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced its 2025 Hall of Fame inductees this week. These exceptional athletes, coaches, special contributors, and teams are selected for their exceptional achievements and for inspiring generations of Americans. These names will be officially inducted in a special ceremony in Colorado Springs in July.

Gabby Douglas is an artistic gymnast. She's known for being the 2012 Olympic all-around champion and the 2015 all-around silver medalist.

Serena Williams is a former professional tennis player. She won Olympic singles gold in 2012 and claimed three doubles gold medals with her sister, Venus Williams, in 2000, 2008, and 2012.

Steve Cash is a former U.S. Paralympic sled hockey goalie. He is a three-time Paralympic gold-medalist and five-time world champion and is among the most decorated sled hockey athletes of all time.

Susan Hagel competed in six Paralympic Games between 1976-1996. She is best known as a wheelchair basketball player, but also competed in archery and track and field. She's won four gold and two bronze medals.

Marla Runyan is a former Paralympic track and field athlete. Legally blind since childhood, she holds a total of five gold medals. In 2000, she became the first blind athlete to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team in the 1500-meter event and placed 8th.

This is just a short list of the athletes inducted. The entire 2025 class includes the extraordinary athletes, coaches, special contributors, and teams includes: