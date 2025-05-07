Mom leaves infant, 4-year-old in car while she tans, police say

By Stephanie Moore

MONROE, North Carolina (WYFF) — A North Carolina mom was arrested after police said she left her 4-year-old and 5-month-old in the car while she went to tan.

Monroe Police said Tiffany Nicole Greene, 32, was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. on May 6, 2025 after leaving her kids alone in the car for approximately 30 minutes while she tanned inside of Planet Fitness.

A person walking through the parking lot noticed the idling vehicle with the window down and unattended children and called 911, police said.

Greene was charged with contributing to child neglect and taken to the Union County Detention Center.

The children were uninjured and released to their father.

