Man dies after crashing into office building, causing partial collapse, police say

By Adam Thompson

HOWARD COUNTY, Maryland (WJZ) — A man died after crashing into an office building Wednesday afternoon in Howard County, according to police.

Officers responded around noon to the 9300 block of Gerwig Lane in Columbia, where a vehicle rammed into the building that houses Humanim, which caused a partial collapse.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was speeding and lost control around a curve in the road. Police don’t believe the crash was intentional.

Howard County Police said the structural integrity of the building, which was evacuated, is being evaluated.

Humanim is a social impact organization that focuses on human services, workforce development, youth services, and social enterprise throughout Maryland, according to its website.

No other injuries were reported.

Tractor-trailers crash on I-70, killing one driver Earlier in the day, a 38-year-old man from Texas died in a crash involving three tractor-trailers on I-70 in Howard County.

Maryland State Police said Joshua Donta Wilson died at the scene just west of Maryland 32 around 6:30 a.m.

Troopers said it appears all three tractor-trailers were traveling eastbound on I-70 when, for unknown reasons, a Mack Truck, driven by Wilson, struck the rear of another tractor-trailer. The impact from the crash caused the second tractor-trailer to strike the rear of a Freightliner tractor-trailer. The Freightliner was transporting wooden roof trusses, which were scattered throughout the eastbound side of the roadway, according to state police.

I-70 was closed for eight hours. No other injuries were reported.

Johns Hopkins shuttle bus crash Last month, nine people were treated at a Baltimore hospital after a Johns Hopkins shuttle bus crashed into a building.

The crash caused the bus to ram into the side of a building at the intersection of W 25th and Charles Streets in Baltimore’s Charles Village neighborhood, police said.

Two tow trucks removed the bus, leaving behind a hole that stretched across two buildings.

