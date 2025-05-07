LGBTQ nightclub holds fundraiser to raise money after recent burglary

By Amanda Hari

Click here for updates on this story

OAKLAND, California (KPIX) — An Oakland LGBTQ nightclub is trying to do what it can to recover after a recent burglary.

On Tuesday, tables filled Que Rico nightclub for a taco fundraiser, an attempt to turn the break-in, into a bounce back.

Rick Hernandez Graham lives in Castro Valley and doesn’t come into Oakland as much anymore, but he did for this event.

“It all just kinda fell into place,” said Hernandez Graham.

But a last-minute personal matter brought him into town and he remembered a social media post about “Tacos for a Cause.”

“We were on our way up here, and I thought today is the taco benefit today too, so I thought we’d do both at once,” said Hernandez Graham.

Que Rico is trying to cover the $5,000 in damage and thousands more in alcohol lost during a break-in on April 29.

Video from the most recent break-in shows the suspects moving around the back room and then disabling a camera.

Hernandez Graham worries this bar continues to be targets because it is the only LGBTQ Latin Club in Northern California.

“There are people that have walked around their whole lives with a target on their back. All we can do is protect them, all we can do is support them, and when they fall, pick them up,” explained Hernandez Graham.

Que Rico Owner Valentino Carrillo said it is the 11th time his business has been broken into, and it only opened in 2021.

“Over four years that we’ve been broken into during that time, I estimate we lost over $100,000,” said Carrillo.

He said it’s starting to impact every part of the business.

“It definitely affects staff morale, salaries, upgrades we want to do to the bar, community events that we do,” Carrillo detailed.

A long-term lease at their downtown location near Franklin and 15th street means the business can’t just move.

“It’s very frustrating, there’s very little we can do,” explained Carrillo. “We’ve fortified the place, we make a lot of changes but every time they figure out a way to keep coming.”

But customers like Hernandez Graham keep coming too.

They plan to keep supporting to help offset the costs of the break-ins and hopefully find a solution.

“If we don’t, they close down,” said Hernandez Graham about why he will continue to support this business and ones like it.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.