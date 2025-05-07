Kangaroo on the loose in Florida found safe, FWC searching for owner

By Christina Watkins

ST. CLOUD, Florida (WESH) — A kangaroo seen on the loose in Osceola County is safe in a facility.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) responded to multiple calls in St. Cloud around 5 p.m. Monday.

FWC says with help from another licensed kangaroo facility owner, the investigator found the animal about an hour later, calmly hiding in a thicket.

“It was safely chemically immobilized,” FWC said in a statement to WESH 2.

They took it to a local facility equipped to house kangaroos, where a veterinarian confirmed it to be in good health.

FWC is trying to find the kangaroo’s owner.

Anyone with information or wishing to report escaped wildlife is encouraged to contact the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922).

In 2024, wildlife officers spent weeks searching for a kangaroo in Volusia County.

FWC cited the owner for an expired Class 3 license over one year, improper caging, and failure to notify FWC of the escape within 12 hours.

